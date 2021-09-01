Rajon Rondo appears to take shot at old coach Tyronn Lue

Rajon Rondo only spent a few months with the LA Clippers, but that was apparently more than enough for him.

Rondo, who is returning to the Los Angeles Lakers after securing a buyout from Memphis, spoke with reporters this week. One topic of conversation was Rondo’s poor performance this past postseason with the Clippers.

“I don’t think my game’s declined,” he said, per ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly. “You’re only as good as your coach believes in you. Going forward this year, I understand where I am in my career, but I believe I can still bring a lot to the game.”

Rondo seems to be taking a shot at Clippers coach Tyronn Lue here. Lue limited Rondo to 16.9 minutes per game in the playoffs and had him out of the rotation entirely for six total games. It is hard to blame Lue for doing so though. Rondo averaged just 4.2 points on 34.0 percent shooting from the field in the postseason and would consistently get lit up on the defensive end of the floor. Meanwhile, Reggie Jackson was playing the best basketball of his career, Patrick Beverley had a strong impact shutting down opposing guards, and Terance Mann was the breakout star of the playoffs.

Interestingly enough, it was not Rondo’s first go-around with Lue. He was on the Boston Celtics for a few years while Lue was an assistant there. Plus, Rondo probably still likes Lue better than this other former coach of his.