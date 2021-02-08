Raptors considering moving on from Kyle Lowry?

Kyle Lowry has long been a mainstay for the Toronto Raptors, but there may be some consideration within the franchise to move on from the veteran guard.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, some Raptors personnel believe the time has come to move on from Lowry, feeling that it’s time for Toronto to begin a new organizational chapter and move forward without the veteran guard.

“There’s a time capsule for everybody and everything, and it’s probably just time to move on,” one Western Conference executive said of Lowry.

There are reasons why this may make sense for the Raptors. Lowry is a free agent at the end of the season, and the team is off to a mediocre 10-13 start. Lowry turns 35 in March, and his scoring numbers are slightly down so far this season, though most everything else is holding steady.

On the other hand, Lowry is essentially the leader of the franchise, and it was not long ago he was dominating important games for the team. Plus, the Raptors are 8-5 in their last 13 games after their poor start, so there are signs that things are turning around. It would be a risky move, and it might depend on what kind of return Toronto could get for their star.

Photo: Chensiyuan/Wikimedia via CC-by-S.A. 4.0