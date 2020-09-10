 Skip to main content
Kyle Lowry receives praise around league after huge Game 6

September 9, 2020
by Larry Brown

Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry received widespread praise among his peers after putting together a big performance in the Toronto Raptors’ 125-122 double-overtime win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Wednesday night.

Lowry scored 33 points on 12-of-20 shooting with six 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds and six assists to help carry the team on a night when Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet struggled.

Lowry got hot in the fourth quarter by making three straight 3-pointers to help maintain the lead. He also had a big bucket in the second overtime to make it a two-possession game with under 20 seconds left.

Lowry left many fans and colleagues impressed by his play.

Here are some of the tweets that were sent around the NBA community about Lowry:

This was Lowry’s third time scoring 30-plus points in an elimination game. He has helped turn around his reputation of being a postseason choker when he won the championship last year. Performances like this one only enhance his reputation around the league.

