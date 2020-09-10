Kyle Lowry receives praise around league after huge Game 6

Kyle Lowry received widespread praise among his peers after putting together a big performance in the Toronto Raptors’ 125-122 double-overtime win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Wednesday night.

Lowry scored 33 points on 12-of-20 shooting with six 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds and six assists to help carry the team on a night when Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet struggled.

Lowry got hot in the fourth quarter by making three straight 3-pointers to help maintain the lead. He also had a big bucket in the second overtime to make it a two-possession game with under 20 seconds left.

Lowry (33 PTS) delivers a clutch performance to force a Game 7 pic.twitter.com/ML3X0Ddykj — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 10, 2020

Lowry left many fans and colleagues impressed by his play.

Here are some of the tweets that were sent around the NBA community about Lowry:

Kyle Lowry is not appreciated as he should be #Winner — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 10, 2020

Say it louder https://t.co/TFmBBUS0cg — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) September 10, 2020

I love watching Kyle Lowry play! I call him the Little General because of his toughness, leadership, scoring ability, basketball IQ, and will to win. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 10, 2020

Kyle Lowry the greatest Raptor EVER…. #NotUpForDebate — Jared Sullinger Sr. (@Jared_Sully0) September 10, 2020

This was Lowry’s third time scoring 30-plus points in an elimination game. He has helped turn around his reputation of being a postseason choker when he won the championship last year. Performances like this one only enhance his reputation around the league.