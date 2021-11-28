Goran Dragic takes sudden leave of absence from Raptors

Goran Dragic has played very sparingly for the Toronto Raptors this season, and now he is taking an unexpected leave of absence from the team.

The Raptors announced on Sunday that Dragic will be away from the team indefinitely due to personal reasons.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster issued a statement on the veteran.

“Goran is taking some time away from the team, with our full support, to manage a personal matter,” the statement read. “He has been a complete professional in the time that he has been with the Raptors.

“Goran has been a great mentor to our younger players and a valued teammate for our veterans,” Webster added in the statement. “He will continue to work out and stay in shape during his time away. There is no definite timeline for this process, and we will advise updates as appropriate. Goran has the backing of [president] Masai [Ujiri], [coach] Nick [Nurse], and the entire organization, and we wish him nothing but the best.”

The 35-year-old Dragic has made just five appearances for the sub-.500 Raptors this season. With Fred VanVleet entrenched as the starting point guard and the Raptors looking to develop their younger players, there has not been much playing time afforded to Dragic.

Dragic, a former All-Star, was acquired by the Raptors this past offseason in the Kyle Lowry deal. He has been a popular inclusion in buyout rumors and also made headlines for some curious comments upon arriving in Toronto. But it sounds like Dragic has earned the respect of the Raptors organization and has their total support as he takes his leave of absence.

