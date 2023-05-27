Ray Allen’s son to join Division I program as walk-on

The second coming of Jesus Shuttlesworth may be upon us.

Local broadcaster Chris DiSano reported on Friday that Ray Allen III, son of the Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen, is expected to join the University of Rhode Island basketball team as a preferred walk-on. DiSano adds that Allen III and his father were spotted at a Rams game in February.

Allen III is a 6-foot-1 shooting guard who attended high school at Gulliver Prep in Miami, Fla. He has not been given a prospect ranking by any major recruiting outlet. But Allen III will now get a chance to show off what he has got as a walk-on at URI, a Division I program in the Atlantic 10 that went 9-22 last season under head coach Archie Miller.

As for the elder Allen, whose birth name is Walter Ray Allen Jr., he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. That came after 18 NBA seasons, two championship rings, ten All-Star selections, and the second most three-pointers in league history. Allen III will obviously have a tough time coming anywhere close to that. But you can see a little bit of what he looks like here.