Friday, August 20, 2021

Ray Allen hired as head basketball coach at Gulliver Prep in Miami

August 20, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

It has been more than eight years since Ray Allen won an NBA title with the Heat, and the Hall of Famer is now turning his attention toward helping a different team in Miami accomplish great things.

Allen has been hired as the boys’ basketball coach at Gulliver Preparatory School in Miami. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel first noticed on Friday that Allen is listed on the directory of the school’s website.

Allen’s son, Ray Allen III, is on the team at Gulliver. Allen has expressed interest in coaching in the past but said he wants to spend time with his family, so his new job will allow him to do both at once. A recent video showed Allen working out with two of his sons on the court.

Allen, 46, is a 10-time NBA All-Star. He still currently holds the all-time NBA record for three-pointers made with 2,973, though Stephen Curry will likely surpass him in the near future.

If you’re a student at Golliver, you can’t ask for a much better coach.

