Referee had hilarious screw-up of Karl-Anthony Towns’ name

Karl-Anthony Towns’ name is not exactly a tongue-twister, but one referee still found a way to goof it up on Thursday night.

In the first quarter of his team’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, the Wolves big man Towns was assessed a flagrant 1 foul for a kick to Spurs guard Josh Primo. Crew chief Marc Davis announced the penalty after a replay review but accidentally called Towns “Katt Williams.”

“Did he call him KAT Williams?” 😂 pic.twitter.com/4PEIkD2Vi6 — Project Spurs (@projectspurs) April 8, 2022

Unfortunately for the star center Towns, he is not a stand-up comedian and he never appeared on “Wild ‘N Out.” Towns’ nickname is “KAT” however, so that likely explains how Davis made such an astounding screw-up.

An underrated part of that video is the Spurs commentator thinking that Williams was a singer. Everybody involved here was just comically wrong.

Davis probably just watched one too many Netflix specials before working the game. That was the kind of blunder we usually only see from Shaq.