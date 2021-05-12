 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, May 11, 2021

Video: Shaq makes hilarious blunder with Julius Randle’s name

May 11, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O’Neal loves his old-school big men. Sometimes he probably loves them a little too much.

Speaking on TNT’s NBA pregame show Tuesday, O’Neal shouted out New York Knicks forward Julius Randle for MVP-caliber play this season. The problem however was that O’Neal referred to Randle as “Zach Randolph.”

Take a look at the funny clip:

Randolph has not played since the 2017-18 season. But it’s not the worst mistake on O’Neal’s part. Randolph, in fairness, was a 6-foot-9 lefty with a bully-ball style of play who once played for the Knicks. That makes him pretty darn similar to Randle.

That said though, O’Neal consistently gets names wrong when it comes to the Knicks. The screw-up he had earlier this year was even worse.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus