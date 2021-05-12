Video: Shaq makes hilarious blunder with Julius Randle’s name

Shaquille O’Neal loves his old-school big men. Sometimes he probably loves them a little too much.

Speaking on TNT’s NBA pregame show Tuesday, O’Neal shouted out New York Knicks forward Julius Randle for MVP-caliber play this season. The problem however was that O’Neal referred to Randle as “Zach Randolph.”

Take a look at the funny clip:

Shaq really confused Julius Randle for Zach Randolph when talking about the Knicks (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/c7tH4E0vgS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 11, 2021

Randolph has not played since the 2017-18 season. But it’s not the worst mistake on O’Neal’s part. Randolph, in fairness, was a 6-foot-9 lefty with a bully-ball style of play who once played for the Knicks. That makes him pretty darn similar to Randle.

That said though, O’Neal consistently gets names wrong when it comes to the Knicks. The screw-up he had earlier this year was even worse.