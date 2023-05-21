 Skip to main content
Referee Scott Foster left bloody after collision with LeBron James

May 20, 2023
by Larry Brown
Scott Foster touching his lip

NBA official Scott Foster was bloodied after being involved in a collision with LeBron James during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

James was running down the court after Dennis Schroder made a free throw with 1:16 left in the second quarter. He inadvertently bumped into Foster, who had his whistle in his mouth.

Though Foster tried to get out of the way, the contact was enough to give Foster a cut above his lip and leave him bleeding.

The game was briefly delayed as Foster received treatment for his cut. Foster remained in the game.

Foster wasn’t about to let a little bit of blood keep him out.

