Referees defend controversial Draymond Green ejection

The referees from Saturday’s Charlotte Hornets-Golden State Warriors game defended their calls at the end of the game.

Draymond Green was ejected with his Warriors leading 100-98 with under 10 seconds left. He got upset when a timeout was awarded to the Hornets even though Green did not feel Charlotte had possession of a loose ball. Green ended up cursing at his opponent and then the referees. He was called for two technical fouls, resulting in his ejection.

Draymond Green was ejected with nine seconds left and a two-point Warriors lead. A wild sequence. pic.twitter.com/J5dhSBTc0Q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 21, 2021

The double technical on Green put Charlotte on the free throw line. Terry Rozier made both free throws to tie the game. Then Rozier made the game-winning shot.

The Warriors were up by two with 10 seconds left Draymond Green got a double tech giving the Hornets two free throws, tying the game And then Terry Rozier called game pic.twitter.com/ube4gh2vtc — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 (@Three_Cone) February 21, 2021

Official Marc Davis answered questions from a pool reporter after the game and defended both the Green ejection and the Hornets timeout call.

POOL REPORT ON THE TWO TECHNICAL FOULS CALLED ON DRAYMOND GREEN AND JUMP BALL DECISION IN THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS/CHARLOTTE HORNETS GAME pic.twitter.com/VhHQyeyxQc — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) February 21, 2021

The Warriors ended up losing 102-100. They had the game in hand too, and they were doing it without Steph Curry, who did not play due to illness. Green likes to complain about how he is targeted by the referees. But then he doesn’t help himself by losing composure at the end.