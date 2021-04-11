Referees explain why Kyrie Irving, Dennis Schroder were ejected

Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder on Saturday were ejected for what was believed to be the first time in each of their careers. So what transpired that led to their ejections? Many were wondering that.

The ejection took place early in the third quarter of Saturday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, which was missing many star players.

Irving and Schroder began arguing over foul calls and got face-to-face with each other, which led to them getting technical fouls. Then, Irving was assessed a second technical foul for taunting. Schroder got a second as well for taunting Irving by waving at the Brooklyn guard after the ejection.

Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder were both ejected after getting into it during the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/i2UEyKba3m — ESPN (@espn) April 11, 2021

The referees talked with reporters after the game to explain what led to the ejections.

Refs say Schroder was ejected for taunting pic.twitter.com/duu5LdyHJq — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) April 11, 2021

Irving did not speak with reporters after the game, unsurprisingly. Schroder did and said he apologized to his teammates for getting tossed. Schroder was also unsure why he was actually ejected.

Dennis Schroder said he apologized to his teammates for getting tossed. He didn’t realize he got an initial tech with Kyrie, and thinks he got the second for waving bye after Kyrie got tossed. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 11, 2021

The Lakers still smashed the Nets 126-101 even though they were playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Newcomers Ben McLemore and Andre Drummond had big games for the Lakers.