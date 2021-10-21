Video: Reggie Miller had amazing reaction to making NBA 75th Anniversary team

The final set of players named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team were announced Thursday night during TNT’s telecast. That meant the network got to personally inform some members of their team that they made the list.

Reggie Miller was on commentary duty in San Francisco for TNT’s coverage of the Clippers-Warriors contest. He did a pregame hit with the “Inside the NBA” crew. Host Ernie Johnson took that opportunity to inform Miller that he was one of the selections to the team.

Miller was genuinely caught off-guard.

This is amazing to watch pic.twitter.com/pakl0Iuebj — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 21, 2021

The decision to let media partners conduct the reveal has led to some awkward leaks and confusion. The NBA was probably hoping that it would pay off with moments like this.

Miller made the list for his exploits as a player, not a commentator. There’s no doubt he earned the honor.