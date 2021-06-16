Reggie Miller roasted on Twitter over ridiculous suggestion for Nets

The Brooklyn Nets pulled out a huge win in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. They have to feel like they stole a game given that Kyrie Irving was injured and James Harden was nowhere near fully healthy, and Reggie Miller thinks they should essentially forfeit Game 6.

After Kevin Durant led the Nets to a 114-108 victory with a 49-point triple-double, Miller suggested on Twitter that Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash rest both Durant and Harden in Game 6. Miller wonders if the Nets would be better off focusing on Game 7.

I’m just going to throw this out there to see what the responses will be.. If your Steve Nash and the Nets, would you sit James Harden AND Kevin Durant in Game 6 because of the heavy minutes tonight, and push all your chips to the center of table for Game 7?? — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) June 16, 2021

Miller encouraged responses, and he certainly got them. Let’s just say very few people agreed with the idea.

Reggie now that would NOT be smart OG lol… — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 16, 2021

OH SHELL NO REGGIE — Velveeta (@EatLiquidGold) June 16, 2021

Ain't no way you typed this and pressed tweet pic.twitter.com/nah5ZGIFSV — Adebayo's Goat (@AdebayosGoat) June 16, 2021

as a reggie miller fan, this is the dumbest question ever….top 3 easily — Damian (@Mr_Mizzy) June 16, 2021

Please do. Signed all Bucks fans. — David Polzin (@dave_polzin) June 16, 2021

Harden clearly is not fully recovered from his hamstring injury, as evidenced by his 1-for-10 shooting performance (0-for-8 from 3-point range) on Tuesday night. Despite that, he still tried to give the Nets a spark by playing 46 minutes and grinding it out. Resting him in Game 6 would be one thing, but how could you possibly sit Durant?

Durant is coming off one of the best games of his career. His shot to seal the win was nothing shy of incredible (video here). There’s no possible way you sit him right now, even if Game 6 technically is not a “must-win.”