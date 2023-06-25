Report sheds light on Draymond Green’s future with Warriors

Draymond Green is free to sign with any team after he declined the player option on his Golden State Warriors contract, but signs continue to point to the former Defensive Player of the Year returning on a new deal.

NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Sunday that he has heard “nothing but strong confidence emanating from the Bay Area that an agreement on a multi-year deal for Green to stay right where he’s always been is forthcoming.”

The Warriors want Green back. The question is how much they are willing to pay him, as their luxury tax bill has gotten out of control in recent years. Green recently seemed to hint at the type of deal he is seeking.

Green will almost certainly try to use interest from other teams as leverage to get as much money as possible from Golden State. One surprise team has supposedly entered the mix to sign the 33-year-old.

Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game last season. His biggest contributions have always come on defense. The Warriors seem committed to keeping their core of Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson together for at least another season, but things could get interesting if a rival team makes Green a huge offer.