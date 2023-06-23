 Skip to main content
Draymond Green sends apparent message about his contract demands

June 23, 2023
by Grey Papke
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half during game five of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green may be sending the Golden State Warriors something of a message regarding what it will take to re-sign him.

The veteran forward took to Instagram on Friday to boost comments made by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith regarding Green’s value. Smith argued that Green was “easily worth another $100 million,” a sentiment that Green shared on his social media.

Green had a $27.5 million player option for next season, but he did not pick it up in the hopes of getting another long-term deal. While most expect him to wind up back with the Warriors, there has been some speculation linking him to a different Western Conference team.

Golden State’s luxury tax bill raised some questions about whether the Warriors will go big on retaining Green. However, the team may have made that task a bit easier by offloading one contract earlier in the week.

