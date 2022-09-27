Report names 4 contenders that could trade for Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder’s new NBA home will likely be well east of Phoenix.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday on the latest efforts by the Suns to trade the veteran forward Crowder. Charania specifically named four contending teams (the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat) as potential landing spots for Crowder.

"Sources tell me that both the Suns and Crowder are now working toward finding him a trade out of Phoenix…Look for teams like Boston, Memphis, Dallas, Miami." NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on the Suns looking to find a trade partner for veteran forward Jae Crowder. pic.twitter.com/sAVkxXumh8 — The Rally (@TheRally) September 26, 2022

Crowder, who will be in the final season of his contract at 32 years old, was recently granted permission by the Suns to skip training camp as they work on trading him. He has already played for all four of the teams mentioned by Charania — Crowder began his career in Dallas from 2012 to 2014, moved to Boston for a stint there from 2014 to 2017, played for Memphis from 2019 to 2020, and also spent time with the Heat in 2020 before going to Phoenix.

Additionally, all the aforementioned teams were among the final eight left standing in the playoffs last year. Crowder remains a championship-caliber glue guy who would bring value to any contender, which would explain the link to those clubs. Crowder may also have a particular one of those teams that he would prefer to go to above any.