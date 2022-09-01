Jae Crowder hinting at interest in 1 opposing team?

Jae Crowder is entering the final season of his contract with the Phoenix Suns, but he may not exactly want to play it out with them.

The veteran forward Crowder did something interesting on his Instagram page this week. He had posted a series of pictures of himself working out and received a comment from a fan that tagged the Miami Heat.

“@miamiheat believe the man! Pay the man! We want him back,” the comment read.

Crowder seemed to approve of the message because he pinned the fan’s comment to his post (meaning that Crowder stuck it to the top of the comments section).

Crowder pinning a comment on his recent Instagram post suggesting the Miami Heat get him back 👀🔥 #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/6T03WV2ojw — 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐓 𝐂𝐔𝐋𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐄 (@HeatAccess) August 31, 2022

Heat star Jimmy Butler, Crowder’s former teammate in the NBA as well as in college at Marquette University, “liked” Crowder’s Instagram post too.

The 32-year-old Crowder, who is owed a modest $10.2 million next season, played with Butler and the Heat in the 2019-20 season. Miami went on to make the NBA Finals in the Orlando bubble that year. This is not the first time that Crowder has hinted at a possible departure from Phoenix either.