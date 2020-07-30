Report: Jimmer Fredette expected to return Shanghai Sharks

Jimmer Fredette has bounced back and forth between playing overseas and in the NBA, and he is reportedly returning to a familiar place for next season.

Fredette is expected to sign a one-year contract with the Shanghai Sharks, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Jimmer Fredette is expected to sign a $1.6M deal with the Shanghai Sharks where he has played from 2016 to 2019, a source tells @Sportando. — Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) July 29, 2020

Fredette played for the Sharks for three seasons from 2016 to 2019. He then caught on with the Phoenix Suns for a handful of games last year before signing a two-year deal with Greek league team Panathinaikos. Fredette’s contract with Panathinaikos was cut short by a year, making him a free agent. The Greek team is looking for a new owner and unable to afford Fredette’s contract due to financial difficulties related to the coronavirus.

Fredette was a star in college at BYU and was taken No. 11 overall in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft. He began his career with the Sacramento Kings and has played for the Bulls, Pelicans and Knicks.

Though his first season in Greece was cut short, Fredette’s team was credited with a championship after a vote in May. Fredette averaged 12.9 points per game for Panathinaikos.