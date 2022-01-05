Report: Lakers quietly explored Russell Westbrook trade options

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled for much of the season, and it led them to at least briefly look into making major changes to the roster.

The Lakers quietly explored trade options involving Russell Westbrook earlier in the season, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. No trade of Westbrook is likely, however, as his contract is largely seen as nearly untradeable.

There was hope in the offseason that pairing Westbrook with LeBron James and Anthony Davis would make the Lakers a force to be reckoned with. However, Westbrook has struggled to fit, and paired with a series of injuries, the Lakers are just 20-19. Amick even adds that there is apparently some recognition within the Lakers that the experiment has not worked the way the team hoped it would.

Westbrook is a ball-dominant player with a polarizing and somewhat erratic style of play. That style is one he has defended as recently as this week. However, it simply does not seem to be fitting in with the Lakers or helping them win as many games as they expect to.

