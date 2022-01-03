Russell Westbrook responds to critics of his game

Russell Westbrook has one of the most polarizing play styles in basketball, and now he has something to say to the naysayers.

After a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers guard responded to the criticisms of the way that he plays, namely his inefficiency and high turnover numbers.

“My game is fine,” Westbrook said, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “My game is not predicated on shots or if I turn the ball over. Like, I miss some shots, that’s part of the game. I’m allowed to miss shots. I can do that. Like any other player, I can do that. I can turn the ball over, too. I can do that. That’s all a part of the game.

“When you watch a basketball game and figure out what impact making the right plays, boxing out, rebounding … making the right play, making the right reads, that’s all about being a basketball player,” he added.

The former MVP Westbrook shot 7-for-16 from the field against Minnesota, including 0-for-5 from deep. He also turned the ball over nine times but hit a key jumper late to help ice the game for the Lakers.

Westbrook’s game is definitely a chaotic one, consisting of good chaos and bad chaos, sometimes both within the same game. With the Lakers still just 19-19 despite Sunday’s win, Westbrook has taken a lot of the blame for the team’s struggles this season. It seems clear though that Westbrook will not be changing one bit, forcing Lakers fans to accept Worstbrook right along with Bestbrook.

Photo: Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook prior to the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports