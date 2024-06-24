Report reveals Lakers’ stance on signing Chris Paul

Chris Paul has been linked to both of Los Angeles’ NBA franchises recently, but one of the two teams may be more interested than the other.

Paul has one year left on his contract with the Golden State Warriors. The entirety of his $30 million salary for the 2024-25 season is not guaranteed. The Warriors have until June 28 to decide whether or not to keep the 12-time All-Star.

Should Paul hit the free agency market, both the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers have reportedly shown interest in signing him.

However, a report published Sunday by NBA reporter Marc Stein stated that the Lakers’ interest in Paul isn’t “unanimous” despite Paul’s friendship with LeBron James.

Paul has long been linked to James ever since the two were seen sitting together on a banana boat in 2015. But James may not be pushing to team up with his friends the same way he did when he was younger.

The Warriors could also reportedly opt to keep Paul with the intention of trading him down the line.

Paul is entering his age-39 season and is coming off the least productive season of his career. But Paul still offered some value off the Warriors’ bench. He averaged 9.2 points on 44.1% from the field to go along with 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals.