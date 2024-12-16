Report reveals why Suns are unlikely landing spot for Jimmy Butler

If the Miami Heat are serious about considering a Jimmy Butler trade, one suitor may be emerging in the form of the Phoenix Suns. However, there are some very big roadblocks that would have to be overcome to make it happen.

In a new episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst made clear that the Suns have legitimate interest in a Butler trade. He added, however, that the Suns can only realistically deal three of their players for Butler. The most logical is Bradley Beal, who has a no-trade clause and might not be of interest to the Heat.

“I know that the Suns have interest in Jimmy Butler. This is not a controversial statement. It is not some sort of secrecy,” Windhorst said (42:00 into the video). “Jimmy would like $100 million, and I think the Suns might give it to him.

“There’s only three players that the Suns could trade for Jimmy Butler: Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker. That’s it. … (Beal) is the player you’d want to trade in a vacuum.”

Beal would have to waive his no-trade clause to go to Miami, and the Heat would have to be interested in him. The first is possible, as Beal was interested in going to Miami a year ago when still with the Washington Wizards. The second is less likely, as the Heat did not have interest at that point and probably don’t now. Windhorst also notes that the Heat would likely insist on trying to negotiate Beal’s no-trade clause out of his contract, which Beal is unlikely to be willing to do.

In other words, the Suns are probably tied to Beal whether they like it or not, and that will prevent them from having a real shot at Butler.

Beal still has two years and roughly $110 million left on his contract, has struggled to stay healthy, and has not played that well when on the floor. In just 15 games this season, he has averaged 17.8 points per game, his lowest tally since the 2015-16 season. He also has not played in 60 games in a season since 2020-21, and has already missed ten games this year.

The Suns having interest in Butler at all does back up another report that Butler’s agent trashed last week.