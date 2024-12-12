Jimmy Butler’s agent blasts Shams Charania for ‘fabricated’ report

Jimmy Butler’s agent Bernie Lee has called out ESPN’s Shams Charania for what the former claimed was a “fabricated” report about the Miami Heat star.

Earlier this week, Charania reported that the Heat have been entertaining trade offers for Butler and indicated three teams the All-Star is interested in joining.

On Tuesday, Charania added another team, the Phoenix Suns, to the growing list of Butler’s preferred destinations. Charania mentioned Lee by name as the one responsible for informing “league circles” about his client’s preference.

The Phoenix Suns are another team that Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that the six-time All-Star is open to as a destination while Miami listens to trade offers, sources tell ESPN, joining Dallas, Houston and Golden State. pic.twitter.com/QCXA2uEMXt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2024

It took just minutes for Lee to call out Charania. Lee responded by claiming that Charania “made up” the report about Butler and that Lee would not have had any incentive to spread such news to league circles like the ESPN reporter suggested (profanity edited by LBS).

“Alright listen,” Lee wrote. “I gave you a pass yesterday because I was busy but if you don’t stop putting my name on your complete and utter made up bull—t because you know you normally arent worth my time to acknowledge..

“I don’t know what I’m going to do because I’m a middle aged dad but just know it would indicate severe dislike. World… all this is fabricated. I have never and honestly it wouldn’t help me or the position I represent to do anything that’s been reported by said ‘journalist.'”

I don’t know what I’m going to do because I’m a middle aged dad but just know it would indicate severe dislike. World… all this is fabricated. I have never and honestly it wouldn’t help me or the position I represent to do anything that’s been reported by said “journalist” https://t.co/1KOXza9SKg — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) December 11, 2024

Heat team owner Micky Arison also reposted Lee’s callout of Charania.

Charania has not been the only reporter to insert Butler’s name in trade rumors. But the added detail about Lee and the backlash that came after has put Charania’s reporting into question. It’s also not the first time Butler’s agent has called out Charania’s integrity.