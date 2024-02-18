Report: Spurs ‘discussed’ trade for All-Star to pair with Victor Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs were blessed with great power last June when they landed Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft. With that power came the equally great responsibility of finding Wemby the right complementary pieces.

The Spurs reportedly tried to land a second star to pair with Wembanyama before the NBA trade deadline earlier this month. According to a report from The Ringer’s Howard Beck, the specific star atop San Antonio’s wish list was Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.

Beck spoke to several NBA front office figures for his report published Wednesday. One East exec reportedly labeled Young “available” at the trade deadline. Another confirmed to Beck that the Hawks “discussed a potential Young” trade with the Spurs but ultimately did not pull the trigger just yet.

The report added that it’s considered “a near certainty” that at least one of Young or Hawks backcourt partner Dejounte Murray will be moved in the offseason.

It’s not the first time the 3-time All-Star has been linked to San Antonio. It’s an open secret around the league at this point that the Spurs highly covet Young. The interest reportedly isn’t one-sided either.

Wembanyama and Young appear to be an ideal fit for one another — at least on paper.

The Spurs big man can erase some of the defensive concerns surrounding Young. Wembanyama’s 3.2 blocks per game leads the NBA at the All-Star break.

Young, in turn, could help unlock Wembanyama on offense. The Hawks playmaker is one of just two players in the NBA averaging over 10 assists per contest.

You would think that finding a 7’4″ giant like Wembanyama on offense wouldn’t be a problem. But Wemby’s Spurs teammate have repeatedly been flamed this season for seemingly being incapable of feeding the rookie in the right spots. San Antonio wouldn’t have that problem with Young on their roster.

Based on the various reports to come out of the trade deadline, the Young-to-the-Spurs talks may very well resume in the summer.