Report: These three contenders have interest in JJ Reddick

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly open to trading JJ Redick, and it sounds like the veteran sharpshooter could land with one of three Eastern Conference contenders.

Reddick has drawn interest from the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. New Orleans has focused on talks with those three teams to this point.

Redick’s family lives in the Brooklyn area, and Charania reports that the 36-year-old would prefer to play for a team in the northeast. Any of the aforementioned teams meet that criteria.

Redick played for the 76ers for two seasons prior to joining the Pelicans. He is currently playing under a $13.1 million expiring contract.

The Pelicans are off to a 7-11 start in a very competitive Western Conference. It seems highly unlikely that they will make the playoffs, which is why they are open to trading Redick and another key player.

Photo: Verse Photography/Flickr via CC-by-SA 2.0