Jared Goff has interesting comment after trade to Lions

Jared Goff is less than two years removed from signing a massive contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams, but he clearly was not feeling the love before being traded to the Detroit Lions.

Michael Silver of NFL.com spoke with Goff about the trade, and the quarterback appeared to take a bit of a swipe at his former employer.

“I’m just excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me,” Goff said.

Goff also said he “couldn’t be more excited to build a winner” and play for head coach Dan Campbell in Detroit.

Goff helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl two years ago, so it’s possible he feels like the team did not give him the credit he deserved. There was also talk of him having a strained relationship with head coach Sean McVay.

McVay recently talked up John Wolford as a potential starter, and one report said the Rams were prepared to hold an open QB competition this offseason. With all that in mind, it is no surprise Goff felt like he wasn’t appreciate in L.A.