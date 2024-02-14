Report: Warriors tried to trade for LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors reportedly had a plan to pair LeBron James with Steph Curry for at least the remainder of the 2023-24 season, but the Los Angeles Lakers were unwilling to hear them out.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the Warriors were “eager to present” a potential trade package for James ahead of last week’s deadline. Neither the Lakers nor LeBron had any interest.

The Lakers have hovered around .500 all season, and James has been openly frustrated at times. Some of LeBron’s comments led to Warriors owner Joe Lacob asking Lakers owner Jeanie Buss if the 39-year-old might be available. Golden State star Draymond Green reportedly encouraged Lacob to look into potentially acquiring James.

Buss responded that the Lakers had no interest in trading LeBron but gave the Warriors permission to check in with James’ agent, Rich Paul. The agent, who insisted days before the deadline that LeBron would not be traded, essentially told Lacob and Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. not to bother.

LeBron has a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season, so he will be free to leave the Lakers if he wants to. The Warriors and other teams might pursue him, but ESPN reports that James is focused on returning to L.A.

There have been some notable reports recently casting doubt on LeBron’s future with the Lakers, but he seems content for the time being. That could change depending on what happens down the stretch this season.