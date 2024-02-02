Rich Paul addresses LeBron James trade rumor

Rich Paul shot down the LeBron James trade rumors.

On Thursday, Los Angeles TV reporter David Pingalore said that the Lakers were exploring trade possibilities involving James. Pingalore added that the Lakers were even close to finding a trade partner.

However, Paul, who is James’ longtime agent, says the rumors are B.S.

“LeBron won’t be traded, and we aren’t asking to be,” Paul told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

That’s a pretty strong denial in response to the report.

A trade of James would be shocking, but the veteran’s social media activity has added to the mystery surrounding him.

⌛️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 31, 2024

Additionally, James and Anthony Davis did not play in the Lakers’ game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

James is making $47 million this season and has a $51.4 million player option for next season. The Lakers are 25-25 entering Friday, and the trade deadline is on February 8.