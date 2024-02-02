Reporter claims Lakers are close to trading LeBron James

LeBron James is unlikely to add a fifth NBA title to his resume with the Los Angeles Lakers this season, but one reporter says the team may give him an opportunity to pursue a championship elsewhere.

KTLA sports anchor David Pingalore said on Thursday that Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is exploring trade possibilities involving James and is “close to a suitor.” Trading LeBron is said to be L.A.’s top priority ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Hearing from @nba peeps @KingJames is the top of the @Lakers list to trade the 39 year old. Pelinka is looking for the right team to dance with and is close to a suitor Lbj and AD both out tonight. @KTLA @KTLA5SPORTS #nba #Lakers — David pingalore (@DavidPingalore) February 1, 2024

While Pingalore has just over 11,000 followers and is not known for being a prominent NBA insider, he has been reliable with major Los Angeles basketball news in the past. He was one of the first to report that Kawhi Leonard was signing with the Clippers back in 2019. He also had good information on LeBron joining the Lakers in 2018.

The Lakers have hovered around .500 all season, and LeBron has been open about his team not looking like a championship contender. A more notable NBA reporter also recently cast doubt on James’ future in L.A.

If Pelinka and the Lakers’ brass feel they cannot contend again with James, it would make sense to explore potential trades for the 39-year-old. The question is what the return would be given LeBron’s age, though he looks healthy and is averaging an impressive 24.9 points, 7.7 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game. Perhaps there is a deal out there that makes sense for all parties.