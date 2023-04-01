 Skip to main content
Saturday, April 1, 2023

Reporter shares big update about Andrew Wiggins

April 1, 2023
by Dan Benton
Andrew Wiggins shooting the ball

February 23, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins (22) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After spending the past several weeks away from the team dealing with a family-related issue, Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is back in town.

Jason Dumas of KRON4 News reports that as of Friday, Wiggins has returned to the Bay Area.

Although Wiggins has returned to the area, it does not guarantee that he will return to court this season. However, the fact that he’s stayed in shape while away from the Warriors does indicate there’s a possibility he rejoins his teammates at some point in the near future.

In Wiggins’s absence, the Warriors have clawed their way back into the playoff picture but their championship hopes rest heavily on team health and Wiggins’ potential return. He would provide a huge boost and immediately make them contenders in the Western Conference.

Despite their need for Wiggins and their desire to have him back, the Warriors are not pressuring the 28-year-old to return. They remain supportive of him and want him to do what’s best for his family.

Prior to his leave, Wiggins was averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

Andrew WigginsGolden State Warriors
