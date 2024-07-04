Rich Paul fires back at Zach LaVine’s critics

Zach LaVine’s agent Rich Paul is responding to critics as trade rumors continue to surround the Chicago Bulls guard.

Paul seemingly got out in front of potential leaks about LaVine’s character by firmly arguing that the veteran guard has been a professional despite the ongoing trade rumors. Paul added that LaVine has “taken the high road” with the Bulls, and that the guard “deserves better” than some of the chatter surrounding him.

“I want to make this clean and clear: This whole idea that Zach has been anything but professional in this situation is false,” Paul said, via KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. “This guy has played hurt. He has represented the franchise with class. A lot has taken place during his time with the Bulls and he’s taken the high road every time. Does every player get frustrated at times? Yes. But Zach has been the ultimate professional and deserves better.

“The Bulls have business to do. And we’re letting them handle their business.”

Back in 2022, it was rumored that LaVine was trying to push for a trade out of Chicago. There continued to be ongoing suggestions that LaVine had some frustrations with the Bulls for well over a year after that. LaVine has also garnered a reputation as being somewhat injury-prone, having played just 25 games last season.

The Bulls appear very eager to try to move LaVine, but have failed to find any takers so far. His $43 million cap hit is a significant impediment to any deal.