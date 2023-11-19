Zach LaVine goes viral for pushing aside Bulls PR person

Zach LaVine did not appear to be in a good mood Saturday following the Chicago Bulls’ 102-97 win over the Miami Heat.

The Bulls came back from down 21 to beat the Heat at the United Center in Chicago, Ill. The Bulls’ victory snapped the Heat’s league-leading 7-game winning streak.

However, LaVine did not seem to be in the best of spirits despite the positive result for Chicago. LaVine was noticeably the first Bulls player to leave the court as some of his teammates remained to celebrate the win.

A Bulls PR person tried to keep LaVine on the court for a postgame interview but was nudged aside.

Zach LaVine pushes the Bulls PR person & is The only Bull to leaves the court while the rest of the team stays on the Court to Celebrate the Bulls Victory over The Miami Heat pic.twitter.com/pfHLOpMfov — Gustavo (@iamvega1982) November 19, 2023

LaVine was asked by reporters about the incident later on in the locker room. The 2-time All-Star called it a simple “miscommunication” and refuted any notion that he was frustrated.

“It was just a miscommunication for us and our PR team. We’re all fine. … I’m not ticked at all. I’m happy we got a win, you know,” said LaVine.

Zach LaVine’s explanation on what happened in this moment when he declined the postgame broadcast interview: “Just a miscommunication for us and our PR team. We’re all fine.” https://t.co/HNvzHY9s4q pic.twitter.com/YwRE3lx9rx — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) November 19, 2023

LaVine added that he was not in a celebratory mood given that the two teams will play again shortly. The Bulls will remain in Miami for the second leg of a 2-game series on Monday.

LaVine has been the subject of trade speculation over the past couple of weeks amid the Bulls’ mediocre start to the campaign. The Bulls are rumored to be softening to the idea of moving on from their lead guard.