Ex-NBA player calls out Bobby Hurley for acting like a ‘clown’

February 1, 2025
by Larry Brown
Bobby Hurley screaming

Jan 28, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley calls out in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson called out Bobby Hurley for acting like a “clown.”

Hurley’s Arizona State Sun Devils lost 81-72 to rival Arizona at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona on Saturday. Hurley pulled his players off the floor after the loss and refused to shake hands with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd.

As if that weren’t enough, Hurley also implied he would not be voting for Arizona guard Caleb Love for any postseason honors due to the Wildcats player’s behavior.

Jefferson, who is from Phoenix and played college ball at Arizona, wrote on X that such petty behavior has always been ASU’s reputation.

“As a Phoenix kid this was ALWAYS the reputation of ASU. Hence why Mike Bibby, Channing Frye, Bayless and myself chose U of A. Ps… I went 6-0 vs them,” Jefferson wrote on X.

And in response to Hurley not shaking hands, Jefferson wrote on X that the ASU coach was acting like a “clown.”

“Hey Bobby, you still acting like a 🤡 He’s always been this way from my days working at the PAC-12. Feel free to share with him. BTFD,” Jefferson wrote.

“BTFD” is an acronym for bear the f— down, which is an Arizona saying.

Hurley is in his 10th season as the head coach a Arizona State. He has led the Sun Devils to three NCAA Tournament appearances during that span.

His team fell to 12-9 after Saturday’s loss to Arizona. Jefferson’s Wildcats are 15-6 and 9-1 in conference play.