 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, February 1, 2025

Bobby Hurley refuses to shake hands with rival coach

February 1, 2025
by Larry Brown
Read

Article Tags

Arizona BasketballArizona State BasketballBobby HurleyTommy Lloyd

Bobby Hurley walks off the court

Bobby Hurley refused to shake hands with rival coach Tommy Lloyd after a tough game between Arizona and Arizona State on Saturday.

The Wildcats beat Hurley’s Sun Devils 81-72 in their game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz. Things got heated towards the end of the game when both Caleb Love and BJ Freeman were ejected with 30.7 seconds left. Initially only Love was tossed, but Freeman was as well after the officials realized he had headbutted Love.

After the game ended, Hurley signaled to all his players to come off the floor immediately without shaking hands with their opponents. Hurley also waved off Lloyd and wouldn’t shake the opposing coach’s hand.

Hurley made clear after the game that his decision to walk off the court was personal. He said that Arizona’s players were classless, so he wanted to avoid an escalation of matters.

Hurley now seems to have something against Love as well, as he suggested he wouldn’t be voting for the Arizona guard for a postseason award.