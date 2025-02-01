Bobby Hurley refuses to shake hands with rival coach

Bobby Hurley refused to shake hands with rival coach Tommy Lloyd after a tough game between Arizona and Arizona State on Saturday.

The Wildcats beat Hurley’s Sun Devils 81-72 in their game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz. Things got heated towards the end of the game when both Caleb Love and BJ Freeman were ejected with 30.7 seconds left. Initially only Love was tossed, but Freeman was as well after the officials realized he had headbutted Love.

Caleb Love has been ejected after a confrontation with Arizona State's BJ Freeman. pic.twitter.com/sQx2iMjblB — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 1, 2025

After the game ended, Hurley signaled to all his players to come off the floor immediately without shaking hands with their opponents. Hurley also waved off Lloyd and wouldn’t shake the opposing coach’s hand.

Bobby Hurley refused to shake hands with Tommy Lloyd or Arizona and dismissed him with a wave. Almost no ASU players interacted with Arizona after the game. pic.twitter.com/PSUHuQ7MlF — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) February 1, 2025

Hurley made clear after the game that his decision to walk off the court was personal. He said that Arizona’s players were classless, so he wanted to avoid an escalation of matters.

Bobby Hurley said Arizona’s players were classless in their chatter before Freeman’s head butt of Love, leading to his decision to not shake hands to try to avoid an escalation. pic.twitter.com/63SQwXEXf6 — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) February 1, 2025

Hurley now seems to have something against Love as well, as he suggested he wouldn’t be voting for the Arizona guard for a postseason award.