Rick Carlisle addresses uncertainty over his future with Pacers

With a winning percentage hovering around the Blutarsky Line this season, Rick Carlisle is taking some time to address the speculation over his future.

The Indiana Pacers head coach spoke with reporters on Thursday to clarify the supposed uncertainty with his job status. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer was among those to report that there has been some rampant speculation among team executives, even dating back to last offseason, that Carlisle might potentially move to Indiana’s front office instead.

“I came here to coach,” said Carlisle on Thursday, per Pacers vice president of basketball communications Michael Preston. “I want to put this to rest once and for all.

“Let me be absolutely clear,” Carlisle added. “I’m here to coach this team and coach this team for the long-haul. I’m not afraid of any aspect of a rebuild one bit. Not one single bit.”

Carlisle, who will turn 63 in the fall, returned for his second stint as Pacers head coach last summer. Unfortunately though, Indiana is going under this season at 25-55. They also recently traded All-Star Domantas Sabonis with the possibility of a greater sell-off taking place this summer as well.

It is not unusual for NBA coaches to make the move from the sideline to the front office. Pat Riley notably did it for the Miami Heat back in the day, and this fellow East rival just did it last summer too. But it sounds like Carlisle is with the Pacers to do one thing and one thing only — coach the dang team.

Photo: Feb 7, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports