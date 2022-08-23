Rick Pitino dropping hint about Donovan Mitchell’s future?

Donovan Mitchell’s former college coach had a little something to say this week about the Utah Jazz guard.

Rick Pitino, who coached Mitchell at the University of Louisville, spoke with reporters Tuesday and said Mitchell would “love” to be a New York Knick.

“Donovan’s dad works for the [New York] Mets, his mom obviously works at Greenwich Country Day [School, near the New York border],” said Pitino, per Adam Zagoria of NJ.com. “Donovan loves the Knicks, Donovan loves being around his mom, his sister, his dad.

“Donovan works out for [trainer] Chris Brickley who also played for me in New York City,” added Pitino, who himself was head coach of the Knicks from 1987 to 1989. “Donovan would treasure, he would love to be a New York Knick.”

This is one of the few indications of Mitchell’s actual mindset that we have gotten. The three-time All-Star has obviously been constantly linked to the Knicks all summer, but much of it has been conjecture based on Mitchell’s ties to the area and the interest in Mitchell coming from the Knicks’ side.

Of course, Mitchell can desire the Knicks all he wants. But what will really matters is if the Knicks can pony up a return package that the Jazz deem to be acceptable for Mitchell. Based on recent reporting, it seems there is still plenty of work to do on that front.