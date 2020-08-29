Rick Pitino praises Knicks’ ‘great’ coaching hires

Count Rick Pitino among those who are very happy with the direction of the New York Knicks.

Pitino went out of his way on Twitter Saturday to praise the Knicks’ recent coaching moves. He not only gave plaudits to the hiring of Tom Thibodeau, but he also was pleased with the addition of Kenny Payne as an assistant.

Not only was Thibs a great hire but Kenny Payne was as well. Great teacher and communicator. Obviously it takes players to turn around our Knicks but the pieces will fall into place. Great moves at the top as well as coaches! — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) August 29, 2020

If the Knicks turn it around quickly, it appears that you heard it from Pitino first.

Pitino, now the head coach at Iona, is a New Yorker, and he coached the Knicks for two seasons. He wants to see them do well. If they’d taken his advice three years ago, they’d probably be in a lot better shape, but better late than never.