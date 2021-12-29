Ricky Rubio helped off court after non-contact injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the surprise story of the NBA this season, thanks in part to some strong play from Ricky Rubio. But Rubio on Tuesday was having another good game for the Cavs until a possible injury interrupted things.

Rubio went down late in the Cavs’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans with a non-contact injury. He was unable to put weight on his left leg as he was helped off the court.

Ahh man, Ricky Rubio had to be helped off the floor pic.twitter.com/0UT015XlcO — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 29, 2021

The veteran guard had 27 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists prior to exiting the game. His Cavs ended up losing 108-104 to New Orleans.

Rubio tore the ACL in his left knee in 2012, which is the same knee he appeared to injure on Tuesday. The 31-year-old entered the game averaging 12.7 points and 6.5 assists per contest this season.