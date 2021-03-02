Ricky Rubio has more harsh words for Timberwolves

Ricky Rubio’s second tour of duty with the Minnesota Timberwolves clearly has not been the jam.

The veteran guard had some more harsh words for the team after a blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

“We have to build good habits from day one, and I don’t think we are in the right way, to be honest,” said Rubio, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “I can be here and be positive like we’re trying to be and it’s OK. But we have the worst record in the league. We lost way too many games by 20-plus.

“I don’t feel like this is building something,” he added. “It’s hard. You always have to take positive things. Of course, we want to get better. But at some point we got to start wanting to change something, and it’s not happening.”

Not much has changed for the NBA-worst Wolves since they fired head coach Ryan Saunders and replaced him with Chris Finch. In fact, their nosedive continues, having lost all four of their games since Finch took over. It is true that the team has been decimated by injuries and COVID cases this year. But with so many young ex-lottery picks on the roster (including Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell, and Jarrett Culver), you would expect Minnesota to be performing a lot better right now.

Rubio already expressed similar frustrations earlier this season. That makes it seem like there are deeper fundamental issues plaguing the organization.

Photo: Joe Bielawa/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0