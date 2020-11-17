Ricky Rubio did not seem pleased about being traded to Thunder

Ricky Rubio does not appear to be too happy about being traded for the second time in the last three years.

The Phoenix Suns veteran guard was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday as part of a package for former All-Star Chris Paul. Rubio tweeted a reaction soon after, writing “what a business” with an upside-down smile.

… what a business — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) November 16, 2020

Rubio, 30, signed a three-year deal with the Suns only last offseason. That means that he cannot become a free agent until after the 2021-22 season.

The Spanish star is a fine player, but Paul is simply a better one. Thus, you can’t really blame the Suns for pulling the trigger on the deal. It is still an unfortunate development for Rubio though, especially given that his last NBA stop ended on some bad terms as well.