Ricky Rubio suffers turn ACL in left knee for second time

The injury news is in for Ricky Rubio, and it’s not good.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard left Tuesday night’s game late in the fourth quarter with a left knee injury. The team announced on Wednesday that Rubio suffered a torn ACL, knocking him out for the season.

This is a major blow for Rubio and the Cavs.

Cleveland has been the biggest surprise of the NBA season, and Rubio was a big part of that. He and Darius Garland were operating well together, producing excellent results for the Cavs.

The Cavaliers have had a +16.1 net efficiency when Ricky Rubio and Darius Garland have shared the floor this season. That is the best of any 2-man lineup to play 500 minutes together. Rubio averaged 13.1 points this season, tied for the most in a season in his career. https://t.co/NR49dpOCDA — Matt Williams (@StatsWilliams) December 29, 2021

Rubio was averaging over 13 points per game this season and nearly had a triple-double on Tuesday night.

Fans may remember that Rubio also suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in 2012.

Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports