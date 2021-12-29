 Skip to main content
Ricky Rubio suffers turn ACL in left knee for second time

December 29, 2021
by Larry Brown

The injury news is in for Ricky Rubio, and it’s not good.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard left Tuesday night’s game late in the fourth quarter with a left knee injury. The team announced on Wednesday that Rubio suffered a torn ACL, knocking him out for the season.

This is a major blow for Rubio and the Cavs.

Cleveland has been the biggest surprise of the NBA season, and Rubio was a big part of that. He and Darius Garland were operating well together, producing excellent results for the Cavs.

Rubio was averaging over 13 points per game this season and nearly had a triple-double on Tuesday night.

Fans may remember that Rubio also suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in 2012.

