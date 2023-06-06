 Skip to main content
Rob Gronkowski offers funny comments on Nikola Jokic

June 5, 2023
by Larry Brown
Rob Gronkowski

Feb 8, 2020; Tampa Bay, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tight End, Rob Gronkowski, (87) at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via USA TODAY NETWORK

Rob Gronkowski offered some funny comments about Nikola Jokic recently.

Gronkowski was appearing during his regular guest spot on “Up & Adams” last week on FanDuel TV ahead of the NBA Finals. During his appearance, Gronk expressed his love of Jokic — in humorous terms.

“My favorite team and my favorite player now is the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic. He is my favorite player by far. I love watching him. He is like my long lost brother … that is better looking than me but has a bigger nose than me,” Gronk humorously said.

“I love watching them play. I love the Denver Nuggets; they play together like a team. They’re just amazing to watch.”

Gronk also predicted the Nuggets would win in six games. The Miami Heat won Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night to even the series, so Gronk’s prediction is still possible but not looking quite as good.

Gronk has four brothers as it is, all of whom were college and later pro athletes. Hearing him call Jokic his long lost brother and better looking than him is too great.

Maybe he’s on to something though.

Nikola JokicRob Gronkowski
