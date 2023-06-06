Rob Gronkowski offers funny comments on Nikola Jokic

Rob Gronkowski offered some funny comments about Nikola Jokic recently.

Gronkowski was appearing during his regular guest spot on “Up & Adams” last week on FanDuel TV ahead of the NBA Finals. During his appearance, Gronk expressed his love of Jokic — in humorous terms.

“He is my favorite player by far. I love watching him. He’s like my long lost [Serbian] brother that is better looking than me but has a bigger nose.” — @RobGronkowski on Nikola Jokic 😂 📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @nuggets pic.twitter.com/7e6NEqaBjc — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 31, 2023

“My favorite team and my favorite player now is the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic. He is my favorite player by far. I love watching him. He is like my long lost brother … that is better looking than me but has a bigger nose than me,” Gronk humorously said.

“I love watching them play. I love the Denver Nuggets; they play together like a team. They’re just amazing to watch.”

Gronk also predicted the Nuggets would win in six games. The Miami Heat won Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night to even the series, so Gronk’s prediction is still possible but not looking quite as good.

Gronk has four brothers as it is, all of whom were college and later pro athletes. Hearing him call Jokic his long lost brother and better looking than him is too great.

Maybe he’s on to something though.