Rob Pelinka called Magic Johnson after Lakers won championship

Rob Pelinka and Magic Johnson had some drama surrounding the franchise legend’s abrupt departure from the Los Angeles Lakers last year, but apparently they’re back on good terms.

Johnson said after the Lakers won the NBA championship on Sunday with a 106-93 win over the Miami Heat that he received a call from Pelinka. Johnson said receiving the call made him feel “good.”

Rob Pelinka really made me feel good tonight reaching out after the Lakers won the NBA Championship. It means the world to me because I know he’s in the middle of celebrating with all of the Lakers players, coaches, and Jeanie Buss he didn’t have to! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 12, 2020

That was a thoughtful gesture from Pelinka, who is the Lakers’ general manager and vice president of basketball operations.

The Lakers went through six straight losing seasons and failed to make the playoffs last year in their first season with LeBron James. Johnson surprisingly stepped down as team president last year after two seasons on the job. His plan was to help the team land LeBron, as they did, and then acquire Anthony Davis or another star to pair with James to win the title. He said his plan all along was to eventually cede control to Pelinka.

But you may recall things got ugly when Johnson accused Pelinka of betraying him. Pelinka denied the allegations and called them “saddening.”

For the two men to have smoothed things over and be on good terms a year later is impressive. It also shows that winning really does fix problems.