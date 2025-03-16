Larry Brown Sports

Knicks fans angered by PJ Tucker’s postgame moment with Draymond Green

Several New York Knicks supporters were not happy with PJ Tucker after the team’s game Saturday against Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors.

Green feuded with Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns all throughout the New York’s 97-94 loss to Golden State at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. The two entered the game with some tension after Green accused Towns of ducking the Warriors, particularly Jimmy Butler, during their March 4 clash at Madison Square Garden. Towns had actually been on bereavement leave after one of his close friends died of cancer.

Tucker did not play a single second in Saturday’s contest. But he did get some screen time on the ESPN broadcast, which showed him dapping Green up after the final buzzer. As Towns walked off the court, Tucker was all smiles with the Warriors veteran, which did not sit well with the Knicks’ fan base.

Draymond Green and PJ Tucker smiling after a Knicks-Warriors game

The Knicks signed Tucker last week to shore up their roster ahead of the postseason. Many Knicks fans saw the signing as the team’s way of bringing in an enforcer type who could provide some toughness off the bench.

During Saturday’s game, a few fans even called for Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau to insert Tucker specifically to deal with Green. That obviously did not happen.

Tucker has yet to take the court for New York this season. But he’s somehow already managed to hurt his reputation among Knicks fans.

