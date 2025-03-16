Knicks fans angered by PJ Tucker’s postgame moment with Draymond Green

Several New York Knicks supporters were not happy with PJ Tucker after the team’s game Saturday against Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors.

Green feuded with Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns all throughout the New York’s 97-94 loss to Golden State at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. The two entered the game with some tension after Green accused Towns of ducking the Warriors, particularly Jimmy Butler, during their March 4 clash at Madison Square Garden. Towns had actually been on bereavement leave after one of his close friends died of cancer.

Tucker did not play a single second in Saturday’s contest. But he did get some screen time on the ESPN broadcast, which showed him dapping Green up after the final buzzer. As Towns walked off the court, Tucker was all smiles with the Warriors veteran, which did not sit well with the Knicks’ fan base.

Everyone dapping up the guy who said some disgusting stuff about your teammate, while he walks off is just a testament to how soft this team is



Respect to Mitch though pic.twitter.com/fRyl48UtIb — 🃏. (@BRUNS0N11SH11M) March 16, 2025

You should've seen my disgusted face when i saw pj tucker hugging draymond — Zev (@ZevTaub) March 16, 2025

PJ Tucker dapped Him up pic.twitter.com/lUmPzNuRwf — Roukshiestypt2 (@BeenHim16) March 16, 2025

PJ Tucker a waste of air, cut that loser immediately — AnsonW🎗️ (@AnsonW_1) March 16, 2025

The Knicks signed Tucker last week to shore up their roster ahead of the postseason. Many Knicks fans saw the signing as the team’s way of bringing in an enforcer type who could provide some toughness off the bench.

During Saturday’s game, a few fans even called for Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau to insert Tucker specifically to deal with Green. That obviously did not happen.

SEND IN PJ TUCKER pic.twitter.com/1QsP3o2BoE — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) March 16, 2025

The best decision Tom Thibodeau can make tonight is to insert PJ Tucker in and let him clothesline Draymond Green — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) March 16, 2025

Tucker has yet to take the court for New York this season. But he’s somehow already managed to hurt his reputation among Knicks fans.