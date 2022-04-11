Rob Pelinka hints at what he wants in next Lakers coach

The Los Angeles Lakers should be able to attract some high-profile names for their vacant head coaching position. General manager Rob Pelinka, however, has a profile in mind already for what he might be looking for.

Speaking to the media Monday after the Lakers made Frank Vogel’s firing official, Pelinka revealed what he wants to find in the next Lakers coach. The GM said the Lakers are in need of a “strong voice” that can inspire the team’s superstars.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka on what he's looking for in the next head coach: "With obviously superstars on our team, we want a strong voice that’s able to inspire the players to play at the highest level of competition every night." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 11, 2022

This can easily be seen as Pelinka saying the Lakers need a big, respected personality to take charge of the locker room. Bringing in someone with an accomplished resume could be a necessary next step. That is especially true considering how the current roster apparently responded to Vogel and his staff this season.

Pelinka’s remarks shed some light on why the Lakers are reportedly targeting an NBA champion as coach.

Photo: Sep 27, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka answers a question during the Lakers media day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports