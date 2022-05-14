Robert Horry names best clutch shooter in NBA

With the nickname “Big Shot Bob” and an almost-unparalleled collection of “Hardwood Classics” moments to his name, Robert Horry knows a thing or two about clutch shooting. But Horry’s choice for the best clutch shooter in NBA history is a bit of an unconventional one.

The retired seven-time NBA champion Horry appeared this week on “The Crossover NBA Show” and named Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard as the greatest clutch shooter ever. Horry rounded out his top five with Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Ray Allen, and Steph Curry. Horry also declined to name himself, saying that he was only picking players who had plays primarily run for them.

“People are going to say, ‘Damian Lillard? He hasn’t won anything,'” Horry said. “But Lillard has hit a clutch shot versus every team in the NBA. Think about that. Every team. The last minute or so of a game, he’s come through with a clutch shot, even though he got a lot of shots during the game.”

Lillard is certainly the most atypical pick on Horry’s list, especially as the only player on there who has never won a title. But “Dame Time” exists for a reason, and Lillard is also the only player in NBA history along with Jordan with multiple playoff series-winning buzzer-beaters during his career.

Horry does not always get his hot takes about the NBA right these days. But his pick of Lillard here, although unorthodox, is actually a pretty astute one.