Robert Williams goes to locker room after elbow from Bobby Portis

Robert Williams added injury to the insult of losing on Saturday.

Williams’ Boston Celtics lost 103-101 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Saturday. The win gave Milwaukee a 2-1 series lead.

During the third quarter, Williams and Bobby Portis chased after a rebound. Portis popped Williams in the face with an elbow.

Rob Williams went down and has headed to the locker room after a hit by Bobby Portis pic.twitter.com/n12K8YPrI9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 7, 2022

Williams went down to the court after being hit in the head. He wound up going to the locker room.

Williams was limited to 23 minutes and finished with 10 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. The 24-year-old big man recently returned to Boston’s lineup after missing about a month with a knee injury.