Celtics could get huge boost before Game 3 against Nets

The Boston Celtics have jumped out to a 2-0 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets, and they may be able to put an even stronger team on the floor in Game 3.

Celtics center Robert Williams could return as early as Game 3 on Saturday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Williams is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis, but it sounds like he will be cleared sooner rather than later.

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is close to a return and could play in Game 3 (Saturday) or Game 4 (Monday) vs. Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Final determination will be made on how Williams feels day-to-day after suffering torn meniscus on March 27. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 22, 2022

Williams suffered a torn meniscus on March 27. Initial reports indicated he would be out 4-6 weeks, and there has been talk of him returning on the early end of that time frame.

The Celtics gave up 114 points in Game 1 and 107 points in Game 2. They allowed 104.4 points per game during the regular season, which ranked first in the NBA. Williams was a big reason for that, as he is a fantastic defender who makes a huge difference for Boston around the basket. The 24-year-old averaged 1.7 blocks per game in addition to his 10.0 points and 9.6 rebounds.

Brooklyn desperately needs to win the next two games of the first-round series. If Williams returns, they may have an even tougher time doing that.