Robin Lopez cracks great joke about NBA players not being allowed in Disney World parks

Robin Lopez thinks that playing at the Disney World complex in Orlando but not being allowed into any of the parks will be something of a tease.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that the NBPA has made it clear that neither players nor their families will be permitted to roam the parks at Disney World upon the resumption of the season this summer.

For those visiting Disney World this summer and hoping to see an active NBA player roaming the parks and getting on rides, well, the NBPA made it clear that won't be happening for players, nor the family members joining them, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 5, 2020

Lopez, the Milwaukee Bucks center, proceeded to crack a hilarious joke in response, asking what he was going to do about his Disney annual pass.

What if we already have annual passes mine doesn't have blackout dates — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) June 5, 2020

The veteran then asked his followers if he would have to take a page out of the book of Michael Scott from “The Office” in protest.

So how do I declare one of those lockout things? Does one shout it out Michael Scott style? https://t.co/Ho55jlkUX8 — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) June 5, 2020

The 32-year-old Lopez, who signed with the Bucks last summer reuniting him with twin brother Brook, is very obviously kidding here. But the NBA will be taking their return-to-play bubble very seriously, so it makes sense that they don’t want players or their families mingling with the public at the parks.