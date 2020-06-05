pixel 1
Friday, June 5, 2020

Robin Lopez cracks great joke about NBA players not being allowed in Disney World parks

June 5, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Robin Lopez

Robin Lopez thinks that playing at the Disney World complex in Orlando but not being allowed into any of the parks will be something of a tease.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that the NBPA has made it clear that neither players nor their families will be permitted to roam the parks at Disney World upon the resumption of the season this summer.

Lopez, the Milwaukee Bucks center, proceeded to crack a hilarious joke in response, asking what he was going to do about his Disney annual pass.

The veteran then asked his followers if he would have to take a page out of the book of Michael Scott from “The Office” in protest.

The 32-year-old Lopez, who signed with the Bucks last summer reuniting him with twin brother Brook, is very obviously kidding here. But the NBA will be taking their return-to-play bubble very seriously, so it makes sense that they don’t want players or their families mingling with the public at the parks.

