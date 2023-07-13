Rockets phenom Alperen Sengun has had big growth spurt?

The Houston Rockets threw the entire United States Treasury at Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks this summer. But it turns out their biggest development (literally) may have to do with Alperen Sengun.

The Rockets center phenom Sengun said this week in an appearance on “The Bradeaux and Will Show” that he has had a growth spurt. Sengun revealed that he now measures 6-foot-11 without shoes.

That is a major bump for Sengun, who entered the league in 2021 listed at 6-foot-9. The Rockets had him at 6-foot-11 last season, and now (factoring in the shoes) Sengun may have graduated to true seven-footer.

Still only 20 years old, Sengun is already one of the NBA’s craftiest scoring and passing bigs down low (averaging 14.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game last season). Though he is not much of a defender yet, developing better instincts to go along with his taller frame should get Sengun where he needs to be on that end.

Sengun is more than capable of being a primary offensive facilitator but should now be able to rely on VanVleet to create efficient halfcourt offense next season. As such, new Rockets head coach Ime Udoka might be able to deploy Sengun the way he deployed this fellow big in Boston.